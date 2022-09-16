Toby for Chrome Web Beta beats Google Tab Groups to desktop and mobile syncing

I’m a big fan of Toby for Chrome, a tab management extension that’s lightyears ahead of what Google is doing with Chrome’s Tab Groups feature. In fact, I wanted to cover it again today because the company has done something that pushes that boundary even further.

It may look like your new tab page, but it’s actually a standalone web app!

While this has been available for a few weeks now, I just re-installed Toby because I was sick of waiting for Google to release the ability to save tab groups for later on Stable, and boy, I’m glad that I did! By visiting the brand spanking new Toby web application, you can see all of your synced tabs and tab groups as well as all of your tags without the need for an extension.

Of course, you’ll still need the extension to do things like saving sessions, opening all tabs in a group at once, and seeing the left-hand sidebar, but this new beta provides you with something invaluable – mobile access.

The same tabs are available on my phone

Accessing your collections on any platform is key to increase your productivity. Today we are launching Toby Web beta. A responsive experience that allows you to access your tabs from anywhere. And yes, that means mobile too! Gettoby.com

As useful as this is, I have to be honest for a moment and say that without the ability to open all tabs within a group at once, it’s still not a replacement for Chrome’s upcoming “Save Tab Group” feature. Still, it at least gives me access to all of the same content from my Chromebook or Windows PC on the go.

While the developers polish the rough edges and add in the additional features, you can try it out and provide feedback by emailing suggestions to hello@gettoby.com. Once the PWA has feature parity, I imagine the Chrome extension will be either completely phased out or live alongside it. I would love to see this drop on the Google Play Store now that Google is allowing web apps there. Let me know what you think about Toby and if you’ve tried it out lately.