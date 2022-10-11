This rugged, kid-friendly Chromebook is only $79 and worth every penny

After a whirlwind week of being inundated with Pixel news, it is great to be back at the office and talking about Chromebooks again. Don’t get me wrong. I am as excited as anyone about Google’s new Pixel 7 family and probably more excited about the soon-to-launch Pixel Watch but at our core, we are all about ChromeOS. There has been a slew of ChromeOS news this morning and we have a lot more to come but I would be remiss if I didn’t share the mounting number of Chromebook deals that are currently available.

Today’s deals have included the best ChromeOS tablet on the market and one of the most underrated flagship devices you can buy. Over on the budget-minded side of things, we’ve stumbled upon another “cheap” Chromebook that you can buy for less than $100 and guess what, it isn’t a piece of junk. Now, a caveat here. This is an inexpensive, MIL-Spec device that looks like something you’d find in a classroom but you know what, that’s not a bad thing.

The Acer Chromebook 512 is a 12-inch HD+ clamshell laptop with a rugged chassis, spill-resistant keyboard, and an Intel N4020 CPU that’s actually capable of handling a moderate workload without getting bogged down. Is it premium? Nope. Is it super stylish? Not even close. What it is is a reliable, durable Chromebook that you can pick up for the ridiculously low price of only $79. That’s right. I said $79.

If you simply need a knockaround device, a backup Chromebook, or something for the kiddos, this Chromebook is a solid choice that will cost less than what many of us spend on coffee in a month. You can find the Acer Chromebook 512 among Amazon’s many ChromeOS deals this week but you can find the link directly to it over on the Chrome Shop.

