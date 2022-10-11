The Lenovo Duet 5, my favorite Chromebook tablet, is $120 off and worth a look

I’ve said this so many times by now that I feel like a broken record, but I’ll say it at least once more: the Lenovo Chrombook Duet 5 is my absolute favorite Chrombook tablet. Sure, it’s larger than most other tablets and the 16:9 form factor seems odd at first, but this device does double duty as both a fun tablet and solid productivity machine because of that size and shape: and I love it.

With its larger size, it has room for a proper keyboard (that comes in the box) and when sat on your lap on the couch, the wider orientation makes for a solid typing experience thanks to the ability for it to rest easily on both of your legs at once. It’s a small thing that I never considered before using this tablet, but after doing so, it sold me on larger-screen detachables for sure.

And that larger form factor isn’t wasted as this Chromebook comes with a very unique, OLED panel that we don’t see too often in the ChromeOS world. The colors are punchy, the contrast is what you’d expect from OLED and taking in any sort of content on this screen is truly a pleasure.

Around that screen, you get tiny bezels that house the quad speaker setup and the entire package simply looks amazing. Even with the keyboard and kickstand back plate attached, this tablet is thin, attractive, and easy to carry around wherever you need it. Pair those looks with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and the battery-sipping Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 and you have a Chromebook that is great at handling day-to-day tasks while giving you double-digit battery life numbers with ease.

On sale for $379 right now

You can watch the video above to see this device in action, but if you are in the market for a slim, light, productive Chromebook that can serve as a tablet, the Duet 5 is a fantastic option. With this sort of sale price, it makes it so easy to recommend and I’m confident that you won’t regret your purchase if you choose to snap one up.

As we always say, however, you want to act fast if you are interested in this one. While I won’t say that this sort of deal won’t ever happen again (it most certainly will at some point), we have no idea how long Best Buy will keep this price in place. Sometimes it’s a few days, and sometimes it’s a few weeks. There’s no way to know, so if this one is on the radar, I’d make a move if I were you.

