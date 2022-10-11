You can own this powerful 11th Gen Chromebook 2-in-1 for only $279

Lenovo’s latest Flex 5i Chromebook is a new take on the company’s popular Flex 5 line and it brings some notable upgrades with a 16:10 display and powerful 12th-gen Intel CPUs. That said, the 2021 version of the Flex 5i Chromebook is still a formidable device that offers up ample power with its 11th Gen Intel Core i3 and a versatile user experience with its 2-in-1 convertible form factor. One of the most beautiful things about Lenovo’s Flex 5 family has always been the fact that you get a laundry list of premium features without the premium price tag.

Even now, you can pick up the Core i3, 8GB/256GB version of the 2011 Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5i at Costco for the retail price of only $499. That’s well below similar Core i5 models from other OEMs. However, if you’re eyeing the Flex 5i, Amazon is where you should be looking. The online retail giant is currently running some ChromeOS promotions and you can pick up what we feel is the sweet spot for the Lenovo Flex 5i for the ridiculously low price of only $279. That scores you an 11th Gen Core i3, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of NVMe storage and saves you $150. Here’s a look at the finer details.

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5i

Intel® Core™ i3-1115G4

8GB RAM

128GB PCIe 3.0 NVMe

13.3″ FHD touch display

2 x USB 3.1 Type-C

1 x USB 3.1 Type-A

1 x microSD Card Reader

1 x Audio Combo Jack

Wave Audio certified

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.1

USI support

Camera privacy shutter

2.98 lbs

AUE: June 2029

While this isn’t the most powerful Chromebook on the market, the 11th Gen Intel Core i3 with 8GB of RAM has more than enough horsepower to handle even heavy workloads with ease. The 13.3″ convertible is easy to handle and versatile enough for work or play. There’s a reason that the Flex 5 family has long been one of the Chrome Unboxed top-picks for best Chromebooks and I have zero qualms recommending this device to anyone. For less than $300, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better value on a premium, powerful Chromebook. You can find all the buying options on The Chrome Shop at the link below.

