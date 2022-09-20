This Nest Wi-Fi/Assistant Speaker combo is $150 off

Wi-Fi 6 is all the rage these days but before you rush out and buy the latest and greatest router, let me share a little something. Wi-Fi 6 is awesome and it has a lot of great benefits over the current family of Wi-Fi 5 routers but I would dare to say that a good portion of us would never notice the difference. While Wi-Fi 6 is capable of higher data speeds, the average Wi-Fi 6 router doesn’t offer up faster connection speeds than comparable Wi-Fi 5 devices. Where the Wi-Fi 6 shines is when you have a ton of connected devices and need something that can balance all of those devices without getting congested.

So, how many devices do you have to have in your home before you need Wi-Fi 6? There’s not really a definitive answer to that question but let’s put it into perspective Our home uses a single Nest Wi-Fi router and I just did a rough tally of how many devices are connected to it on an average day. Twenty Three! Yup, 23 devices including Chromebooks, phones, smart speakers, displays, Chromecasts, smart builds, and more. Now, I don’t have gig internet but I do have Xfinity with up to something like 600Mbps burst speeds. (whatever that means) Do you know what I don’t have? Speed or connectivity issues. It might be different if I had more devices streaming all the time but I feel like my home is a good reflection of the average “connected” household and I have no issues with Wi-Fi 5.

The point that I’m getting at here is that the tech industry has created a buzz around Wi-Fi 6 and while it is the next best thing, Wi-Fi 5 is still highly capable and more than good enough for many, if not most consumers. Does that mean that you shouldn’t consider upgrading to a new Wi-Fi 6 router? No. It is the future and you will be future-proofing your smart home. Does it mean that you should take a hard pass on buying a Wi-Fi 5 device? Absolutely not. As a matter of fact, now is a better time than ever to get your hands on a fast, reliable mesh Wi-Fi setup that can deliver seamless internet coverage to every square inch of your home or office.

We’re all about Google products here so, of course, I’m referring to the Nest Wi-Fi and its smart assistant-enabled Wi-Fi points. We’ve used a Nest Wi-Fi in conjunction with an OG Google Wi-Fi hear in our office since the former was released three years ago and it has been nothing short of perfect. Great connection, fast dependable speeds, and the convenience of the Google Home App ecosystem. If anyone ever had anything negative to say about the Nest Wi-Fi it usually had something to do with the price. While still competitive, the Nest Wi-Fi is priced on the higher end of routers in its class. Still, the add-on “points” not only create a mesh Wi-Fi blanket across your home, but they also double as Google Assistant Speakers. This is great if you have your mesh system set up in areas of your home or office that doesn’t necessarily warrant a full-blown smart speaker.

Now that Google is jumping on the Wi-Fi 6 bandwagon and launching a new Nest Wi-Fi with Wi-Fi 6, the original Nest Wi-Fi is enjoying some serious discounts. Whether you need max coverage for a larger space or simply a single point for a single-family dwelling, you can save as much as $150 on a brand new Nest Wi-Fi setup at Best Buy, the Google Store, and other authorized retailers. If you opt for the single Nest router you’ll save $50 but you’ll be spending $119 and you won’t get the Assistant. If you upgrade, you’ll save quite a bit more. Grab the Nest router with 2 points and you will save a whopping $150. That gets you two smart speakers that will also increase your Wi-Fi coverage to an impressive 5,400 square feet. That’s a very solid deal on a very solid mesh Wi-Fi system. You can find the Nest Wi-Fi and all the buying options over on The Chrome Shop. (FYI, it’s a couple of dollars less on Amazon.)

Newsletter Signup