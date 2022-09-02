This 12th Gen 2-in-1 Chromebook is hands-down the best deal around

On yesterday’s episode of The Chrome Cast, we spoke at length about the incredible value and performance offered up by Acer’s latest premium 2-in-1 Chromebook. At a retail price of $729, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 gives buyers nearly everything you could ask of a new ChromeOS laptop. Along with powerful 12th Gen internals, tons of storage, and a premium aluminum chassis, Acer delivered on much better speakers than the previous Spin 713 models. This model also opted for a 16:10 display that seems to gaining popularity with ChromeOS users.

With all those premium features and a CPU that’s powerful enough to handle any task and that includes support for Steam gaming on ChromeOS), there’s little else we could ask from a device in this price range. That said, Acer went above and beyond and for the first time in three years, brought back the garaged stylus. This Chromebook Spin 714 features a garaged, rechargeable USI pen that pops directly into the front of the keyboard chassis. Bonus!

Earlier this week, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 received a $100 discount at Best Buy that placed it squarely on my weekly Top 5 Chromebook deals list. Here in the office, we all agree that most users will be 100% satisfied with this Chromebook at $729 but $629 is an absolute no-brainer. If you took advantage of that deal, good on you. If you were still waiting to pull the trigger, today is your lucky day. Our good friend George E. alerted us to another price drop on the Spin 714 that brings the price down to the drool-worthy price of only $599.

This puts the 14-inch premium convertible at the exact same price as the comparable 11th Gen Spin 514 that was recently on sale over on Amazon. Pound for pound and dollar for dollar, this deal on the all-new Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is an absolute steal. Anyone in the market for a late-model premium Chromebook would be wise to snatch one of these up before this deal is gone. That’s my two cents and here’s the link.

