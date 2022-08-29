At $200 off, this premium 11th Gen 2-in-1 Chromebook is a steal

In the market for a late model, premium Chromebook? You may have overlooked Acer’s Enterprise-focused Chromebook Spin 514 but I’m here to tell you that this is one of the most well-rounded devices on the market. The reason you may have never heard of this particular model of the Acer Chromebook Spin 514 is that it was announced last year as an Enterprise device and there hasn’t been any real sign of the 14-inch convertible in the retail market. That is, until recently.

Somewhere along the way, Amazon started selling the Core i5 version of the Acer Chromebook Spin 514 and it features some of the best internals you can buy when we’re talking Chromebooks under $800. Matched with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of NVMe storage, this Chromebook can handle any workload you encounter and the Iris Xe graphics are capable of running Steam on ChromeOS. As far as features go, there’s very little that this Chromebook doesn’t have to offer and you can pick one up directly from Amazon.

The good news is that you don’t have to be an enterprise to get your hands on this premium, 11th Gen Intel 2-in-1 Chromebook. Why Acer decided not to market this Chromebook to a wider retail market is beyond me but thankfully, Amazon has it, and right now, it is steeply discounted. $200 off the MSRP of $799 means that you can get a powerful 11th Gen Core i5 Chromebook with a backlit keyboard, aluminum build, FullHD webcam, and more for only $599. For reference, comparable devices from HP and others retail for as much as $900. I’m not sure how long Amazon has been selling the Spin 514 or how long this deal will last but you can grab one today and score a monster of a Chromebook for a very low price. Check it out over on the Chrome Shop at the link below.

Newsletter Signup