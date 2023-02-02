These HP deals make the perfect add-ons for your ChromeOS desk setup

Working from a laptop all the time can become cumbersome. Personally, I couldn’t live without my sit/stand desk setup at the office. The average consumer may not have the need nor the space for something like our Ultimate Desk Setup but having a dedicated workspace at your home or office has a ton of advantages and is a necessity for many users. If you find yourself looking to beef up your ChromeOS desk setup, I’ve unearthed some deals on a few HP products to get you going. These just happen to be devices that I do or have personally owned and know that they work seamlessly with ChromeOS. Plus, you get to save a ton of cash.

HP DeskJet 3755 wireless printer

Whether you use it frequently or not, a reliable printer is always a welcome addition to any home or office. You never know when you may need to print a return label or maybe some coloring sheets for the kiddos. Whatever the reason, you don’t have to drop a king’s ransom to get a good printer that works with your Chromebook.

HP DeskJet 3755

Lucky for us ChromeOS users, printing has advanced light years and most manufacturers have inexpensive all-in-one printers that simply work with Chromebooks. HP happens to offer the widest variety of Chromebook-compatible wireless printers and done so longer than any other company out there. Over the years, I’ve purchased a number of HP all-in-one printers for a variety of use cases and applications but my go-to at the house is the small and simple HP DeskJet 3755 all-in-one. Once it’s connected to my Wi-Fi, I can print directly to it from my Chromebook and even my phone.

This compact printer does everything I need it to do. I can print shipping labels, scan a document straight to my Chromebook and make copies if my kids need some more coloring sheets or what have you. The HP DeskJet 3755 retails for around $110 but it frequently goes on sale and right now, you can pick one up at Best Buy for only $69.99. It comes with a black and color cartridge and it is HP Instant Ink compatible if you find yourself needing to place those ink purchases on autopilot. If basic printing is all you need and you want something that doesn’t take up a ton of space, this is my top pick for budget-friendly ChromeOS-compatible printers.

HP ENVY Inspire 7955e

If you do more printing than the average consumer, a more substantial device like the HP ENVY Inspire 7955e is a solid bet that won’t break the bank. This model is equipped with a full color touch display for easy navigation and it features an adjustable photo tray for printing high quality images and photos. You also get a full-blown document feeder on the top along with a traditional flat bed for quick and easy scanning and yes, you can scan directly to your Chromebook with no additional software required. All you have to do is get the printer set up on your network and your Chromebook should see it automatically. Once you go to print something, select the HP and your Chromebook will do the rest. Easy, peasy. Normally $270, you can pick this printer up from Best Buy for only $199.99 at the moment. It comes with one black and one color ink cartridge out of the box.

HP 31.5″ LED Full HD FreeSync Monitor

What good is a full desk setup without a decent monitor? I’ve been rocking the HP 27f FullHD monitor for a few years now and honestly, I have no real reason to upgrade. It is plenty bright, offer a 75Hz refresh rate and the 99% sRGB color space means crisp, accurate color. If I had but one wish, it would be that I went with a larger model. The 27-inch model on my desk is great but more real estate is always better when you do what we do.

HP 31.5″ LED Full HD FreeSync Monitor

If you’re in the market for a new monitor, today is your lucky day. The 31.5″ version of the HP FreeSync Monitor is currently on sale for a cool $199 which is $110 off MSRP and a mere $20 more than I paid for my 27-inch model. At 300 nits of brightness, it’s perfect for rooms with a lot of natural light and the 75Hz refresh rate means you’re on screen video and other content will be sharp and smooth. I love my HP 27f but I’m seriously considering the upgrade on this one simply because it’s a great deal on a great monitor. You can find it at Best Buy at the link below.

All of these HP devices work seamlessly with ChromeOS and that’s a beautiful thing. There’s nothing quite like buying PC accessories that just work when you plug them in. No fuss, no muss. Stay tuned for more deals on Chromebooks and Works with Chromebook accessories and don’t forget to sign up for our newsletter so you don’t miss out.

