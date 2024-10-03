The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus will officially be available on October 4th

Since first laying eyes on the new Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus, I’ve wanted one on my desk. While not the perfect device for everyone, this new, slim, light, 15.6-inch OLED-toting Chromebook has me very, very excited to put it through the paces when it does arrive. But we’ve only had rough dates on that arrival thus far.

All of that changes today, however, as Samsung has officially stated the Galaxy Chromebook Plus will be arriving for purchase tomorrow, October 4th, 2024! That means we’re on the lookout for the landing page to show up any time now, and with it, the ability to go ahead and order a Galaxy Chromebook Plus for yourself.

We’re still expecting it at Best Buy later in the month, but this news coupled with the Lenovo Chromebook Duet’s availability has us very impressed at the quick-turn nature of both of these new Chromebooks. Usually in this Chromebook world we live in, devices are announced and we wait weeks upon weeks before they actually show up. But not this time around!

A quick recap of why this one is special

In case you’ve not seen anything about the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus up to this point, just know that this is going to be a very special Chromebook for a few reasons. While the spec sheet is solid for sure, it’s not so much the numbers on paper that will be the true “wow” factor with this device.

Sure, a 15.6-inch OLED screen, Intel Core 3-100U, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, 13+ hours of battery and full port selection all look great. But the real story with the Galaxy Chromebook Plus comes down to the build quality, fit and finish that this device has in spades.

I almost can’t explain how shocking it is to see it, pick it up, and hold it for yourself. You’ll be able to do just that in a Best Buy store near you in the next few weeks, but you have to trust me when I tell you that you’ve not handled a device like this very often in your life. It is so well made, so thin, and so light that it doesn’t even feel real.

Add to that an eye-popping 400 nit OLED screen, a fantastic keyboard, and a buttery, huge, all-glass trackpad and you have a recipe for a Chromebook experience that I simply cannot wait to actually, well, experience.

I know the lack of a touch screen might turn some off, but I’m resilient in my thinking that there is a massive audience just waiting for a device like this. And even if the idea of toting around a 15.6-inch Chromebook hasn’t appealed to you before, I’d tell you to just wait and see. I’ve never picked up a Chromebook with a footprint this large and felt like I was carrying a tablet instead. It’s really wild and really exciting at the same time. And if it all sounds good to you, it looks like you’ll be able to place your order starting tomorrow. Stay tuned for more details!

