The powerful Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is $230 off and that’s a steal

Apparently, Monday is a great day to buy a new Chromebook! I’ve already highlighted two killer deals on two powerful gaming Chromebooks along with some serious savings on the best ChromeOS tablet on the market. If those deals don’t tickle your fancy, you’re in luck. I have one more deal up my sleeve and it is easily one of the best deals you can find on a 12th Gen premium Chromebook.

Of course, I’m talking about Acer’s flagship Chromebook Spin 714. This premium ChromeOS convertible features the first-rate build quality and internals we’ve come to know and love in Acer’s consumer-focused Spin family. Departing from the previous 13.5″ display, the Spin 714 features a 16:10 14-inch WUXGA panel but its just as bright and crispy as its predecessors so you don’t have to worry about working in well-lit rooms.

The Spin 714 comes bearing a garaged, rechargeable USI stylus, aluminum chassis, and even has an HDMI port for quickly hooking up to your desktop monitor or television. As you can see in Robby’s review below, there is very little not to like about Acer’s latest flagship and the $729 price tag makes it one of the best value propositions in the premium Chromebook space.

While I feel the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is well worth its MSRP, grabbing one on sale is like icing on the cake. Right now, you can pick up this powerful and versatile ChromeOS 2-in-1 and save a whopping $230. That brings the price down to a mere $499 which is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen on this beautiful Chromebook. You can pick one up on Best Buy’s website or check and see if your local store has one in stock and get your hands on this great device before this deal is gone.