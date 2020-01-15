The Pixelbook Go arrives in the U.K.

10th Gen Comet Lake Chromebooks are headed our way and soon, we’ll have our hands on some of the most premium hardware to ever grace the Chrome OS ecosystem. All that considered, Google’s Pixelbook Go is still the King of Chromebooks in the eyes of many and now, our friends across the pond can join us in enjoying its superior Chrome OS experience.

Three months after its debut, the Pixelbook Go has finally made its way to the United Kingdom and can be purchased directly from the Google Store as well as a number of authorized retailers. Pricing starts at £629 for the base Core m3/64GB model and caps out at £1,329 if you want the Core i7 16GB/256GB configuration. You can also find the Go at John Lewis and Curry’s PC World with similar pricing and in-store options if you don’t want to wait for shipping.

It’s encouraging to see Google bringing their latest Chromebook to the U.K. but I really hope that other OEMs will take the hint and start expanding their Chrome OS lineups to other markets. We field questions all the time about whether or not devices such as the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook will be available overseas and I’d love to be able to definitively answer “yes.” Unfortunately, we just aren’t’ there at this time but we’re making progress.

