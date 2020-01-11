The Chrome Cast 43: Chromebook invasion at CES 2020

This week, we’re excited to bring you a very special episode of The Chrome Cast from CES 2020 in Las Vegas. We had the chance to check out some incredible new products and we’ll be bringing you more CES news in the coming days but in this episode, it’s all about the Chromebooks. This year’s CES saw the debut of the first Galaxy-branded Chromebook, ASUS’ latest premium model, the Chrome OS tablet we’ve been longing for and more.

This one’s a long one folks so grab a cup of coffee and maybe a snack because we’re diving into what is by far the most exciting CES to date for Chrome OS. We spent this episode talking Chromebooks because, well, there was a lot to discuss. We can’t wait to get these new devices in-house and bring you our full reviews. In the meantime, we hope you enjoy our coverage of CES 2020: The Chromebook Edition.

Notable Links from CES 2020

