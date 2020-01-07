CES 2020: Belkin debuts Google Assistant SOUNDFORM™ ELITE w/built-in Qi wireless charger

If you ask the average consumer what the biggest name in third-party wireless accessories is, chances are good that many will be quick to throw out Belkin. Over the years, Belkin has become a household name for cables, power banks, wireless charging and even PC and tablet peripherals but as of late, Belkin has been slowly invading the IoT and smart home space with brands that include WeMo and Phyn.

This year, the accessory company kicked open the doors to previously uncharted territory for the company with the launch of a Google Assistant smart speaker that is equipped with what is currently an industry exclusive for the growing niche. The Belkin SOUNDFORM™ ELITE is looking to break into the premium Assistant speaker space with a $299 price tag but the spec list tells of a device that could very well be worth the money.

Belkin SOUNDFORM™ ELITE

Colors: Black and White

Sound Stage: Mono with SAM® by Devialet

Controls: Play/Pause, Mute, Vol +/-, BT connection

Microphone: 2 far-field microphones for voice control

SPL Max: 90 dB SPL +/- 3dB

Full Range Driver Size: 35mm

Woofer Driver Size: 2 x 70mm, vibration canceling “Push-Push” configuration

Woofer Max Input peak Power: 2 x 60watts

Full Range Max Input peak power: 1 x 30watts

Frequency Response: 40 – 20,000Hz

Voice Assistant: Google Assistant

Bluetooth / Wifi: Bluetooth 5.0 / Wifi 802.11b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz/5Ghz)

Wireless Charge: Up to 10-watt charge

In addition to dual woofers powered by Devialet’s “push-push” architecture that cancels vibration while providing deep lows, the speaker features a Qi wireless charging pad on the top that will provide up to 10W of fast charging depending on the model of your phone. Not surprisingly, Google’s phone is the one that gets the max 10W of power. The Belkin SOUNDFORM™ ELITE will begin shipping in March but pre-orders are already live and you can get your place in line at the link below.

Pre-Order The Belkin SOUNDFORM™ ELITE

We’ll be headed over to Belkin’s booth later this week and will do our best to bring you some hands-on of the SoundForm Elite if it’s out and available.