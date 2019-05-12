The Long-Awaited Brydge C-Type Keyboard For Chrome OS Is Now Available

At CES 2018, premium keyboard maker Brydge made their Chrome OS keyboard and touchpad official and we had the distinct honor of being among the first to get our hands on some pre-production models. Known then as the G-type, the first-ever third-party stand-alone Chrome OS keyboard is officially the “C-type” and you can get your hands on one starting this week.

While we were covering CES, Brydge founder Nick Smith sat down with us to discuss the roadmap that brought them to create a keyboard for the Pixel Slate tablet and ultimately the C-Type keyboard and upcoming C-Touch touchpad

Check it out.

We have been waiting with excited anticipation for this keyboard to make it to market and are looking forward to doing a full review very soon with a retail version. I know that many share our excitement about this device and have been looking forward to the day they can purchase a premium keyboard make specifically for Chrome OS.

Orders are now open and shipping will begin May 17. Grab one directly from Brydge at the link below. Now, we only have to wait a few more months for that sweet touchpad.

Note: If you’re wondering if the C-Type lives up to Brydge’s premium reputation, it does. Without spoiling the review, I’ll just say it will be a worthy addition to any Chrome OS device with you pair it.