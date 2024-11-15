The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 drops all the way down to $349

A few days ago, the excellent Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 dropped down to its usual sale price of $369. It’s a notable drop and one that – when it does appear – is worth a look. At this time of year, many of you are on the lookout for a great gift to buy that will deliver a bit more than the price tag would initially lead you to believe. At $369, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 is definitely one of those purchases.

But then Best Buy goes and sweetens the deal, and we have to bring it up again. This morning, they decided to drop the price by another $20, bringing an already-great deal down to just $349 – a price point we’ve not seen too often on this exceptional Chromebook. And if for some reason you weren’t aware of why this one is so likable, here’s a quick rundown.

As a tablet, the Duet 5 is more usable than most for desktop-type applications. Primarily, that usability comes down to the size of the device, thanks mostly to the size of the screen. The 13-inch display makes using this tablet with the attached keyboard in your lap a far better experience than you get with smaller tablets. Since it is actually large enough to stretch to both knees, you can actually sit back on the couch and still use the Duet 5 pretty easily in your lap.

The OLED panel is clearly gorgeous, the build quality is top-notch, it has a pretty nice set of quad speakers, the keyboard is full-sized, the thin-yet-sturdy kickstand and keyboard are included in the box, and all put together, it’s a modern, attractive package as a tablet and as a laptop replacement. Though it is nearly 3 years old at this point, the Duet 5 still has a lot of the Chromebook equation solved.

So when it drops to $349, you need to take advantage. While I would only recommend this device to certain people at full price (those specifically on the hunt for a larger Chromebook detachable), I think it is a buy-now situation for many of you out there looking for a great device that is made well, looks great, performs solidly, and has multi-day battery life. You won’t find much in the tech space that delivers that sort of value, but it won’t be here for long. Don’t miss it!