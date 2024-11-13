At just $369, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 makes a fantastic gift

It’s not that often that I continue looking on Chromebooks that are nearly 3 years old with such adoration. But that’s just the case with the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5. While I think it has lost its “Best Overall Chromebook Tablet” title to the latest Duet 11″, the Duet 5 still holds a special place in my heart and in many ways can be a better tablet companion for many.

Primarily, for me at least, much of that usability comes down to the size of the screen and, by extension, the size of the overall device. I talked about this in our review a few years back, and it still holds true to this day; the 13-inch form factor makes using this tablet with the attached keyboard in your lap a far better experience than you get with smaller tablets. Since it can more comfortably stretch to both knees, you can actually sit back on the couch and still use the Duet 5 pretty easily.

Then there’s the gorgeous OLED panel, the lovely build quality, the nicely-spaced quad speakers, the full-sized keyboard, the thin-yet-sturdy kickstand and the overall modernity to consider. The Duet 5 – 3 years old at this point – still has a lot of the Chromebook equation flat-out figured out.

And right now, it’s on sale again. We’ve not seen a great discount on this once regularly-discounted Chromebook in a bit, so I’m happy to see it drop down again for the holidays. I’d wager it will stay at this $369 for at least a week or so, but you just never know how these things will play out.

What I do know is this device would make a stellar gift for a lot of users. Whether it’s for at-home, laid-back browsing, for a student, or for a professional setting, the Duet 5 can handle quite a lot. Add in the pen capabilities and the ability it has to push a second display and you also have a desktop companion when needed. It’s not the fastest device ever made, but it can get some work done when it’s time to get productive.

But as I said above, we never know how long these things stick around. It’s been pretty hit-or-miss with the Duet 5 and deals, but when the $369 price point does come around, it’s such an easy suggestion on this device. With regular updates still scheduled out until June 2031, you’ll have plenty of time to enjoy it, too.