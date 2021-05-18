The detachable ASUS Chromebook CM3 has finally surfaced

ASUS has flipped the Chromebook market on its head with its latest flagship, the Chromebook Flip CX5 and while we’re still anxiously awaiting the 14″ CX9, there are a couple of other devices from ASUS that are still strangely absent from retail shelves. The MediaTek-powered ASUS Chromebook CM3 Flip and detachable were discovered back in January with ASUS officially unveiling the models a couple of months later. Since then, we received word that the 10.5″ detachable model would be heading to Costco but we’ve yet to see the device actually listed at the retailer. One of our readers actually got their hands on one over in Japan but here in the states, neither the Flip nor the CM3 tablet has graced a seller’s inventory.

Just North of us, CDW Canada is listing both models as in stock and available but today, the ASUS Chromebook Detachable CM3 appears to have finally made its way to a U.S. retailer and that retailer is Amazon. No, it isn’t a third-party reseller. This Chromebook is being sold and shipped by Amazon which means it is coming directly from ASUS to Amazon and then, into the hands of buyers. Currently, the listing says “temporarily unavailable” but you can still place your order and Amazon will ship it when it arrives at one of the company’s warehouses. Generally speaking, that’s a good sign that the device is headed to Amazon and should be available very soon.

ASUS never really gave an official release date for these Chromebooks but the random listings that are popping up tell me that both should be readily available in the coming weeks. If the detachable has been on your wishlist, you get get in line and secure yours now for $349.99. This scores you a 10.5″ tablet with a 320 nit 19:10 display, USI compatibility, a detachable keyboard what we hope to be some great sounding speakers. Here’s a rundown of the specs for the ASUS Chromebook Detachable CM3 and where you can buy it.

ASUS Chromebook Detachable CM3

Chrome OS

MediaTek MT8183 SoC

4GB RAM

64GB eMMC storage

detachable soft keyboard with 1.5mm travel

10.5″ touch display @ 320 nits (1920 x 1200)

Stowable USI stylus

Aluminum chassis

ASUs Chromebook CM3 detachable on Chrome Shop