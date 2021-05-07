ASUS’ MediaTek CM3 Flip and Detachable available in Canada

It doesn’t matter what type of device we’re talking about. New Chromebooks get us excited. Whether budget or premium, tablet or clamshell, and everything in between, we love to see new Chrome OS hardware. ASUS’ latest ARM-based Chromebooks have yet to launch here in the U.S. but I got an email this week that is a good indicator we will see the new CM3 detachable and CM3 Flip very soon. It isn’t unusual to see commercial resellers list devices weeks before they’re actually available. They get the inventory orders from the manufacturers and the devices go in the system even if they don’t have an official stock date. It’s annoying to say the last. Thankfully, for those North of us, that doesn’t appear to be the case in this particular instance.

I received an email from our Chromie in Canada, Tak S. alerting me to a number of listings on CDW’s Canadian website that listed some new ASUS Chromebooks and according to the site, they are or will be shipping in the next 3-6 business days. Normally, if CDW doesn’t have the inventory, the listings will simply say “back ordered” or “call for availability. In this case, the two devices are the ASUS Chromebook CM3 detachable that is slated to compete directly with the Lenovo Chromebook Duet and the CM3 Flip which is more or less the spiritual successor to the ASUS Chromebook Flip C100/101.

The detachable appears to be of the 4GB/64GB variety and while there are no product photos, I presume the keyboard is included but you may double-check to be safe. The 10.5″ detachable Chromebook is powered by the same MediaTek MT8183 found in Lenovo’s Duet and CDW has it listed for $523.99 CAD which is roughly $431 USD. The ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3 features a 12″ display with a disappointing 220 nits of brightness but we still have hope that it will be a worthy follow-up to the Flip C101 that was a bit of a letdown. The Flip model is priced at $409.99 CAD and comes with 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and the same MT8183 processor as the detachable. You can find both models at CDW Canada below.

ASUS Chromebook CM3 and CM# Flip at CDW Canada