The Core i5 Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook is on sale for $590

Now that “gaming Chromebooks” are a thing, we’re always on the lookout for a sale on one of the new devices that bring a ton of power and unique features to the ChromeOS landscape. Up unto this point, Acer’s Chromebook 516 GE has taken the helm as the best gaming Chromebook out there but that’s crown may very well be relinquished to ASUS when we get our hands on a production unit of the gorgeous Chromebook Vibe CX34 we saw at CES 2023 in Vegas.

That said, Lenovo’s offering is also a solid choice and the Core i5 model offers up a very similar experience to Acer’s gaming Chromebook. The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook features an immersive 120Hz 16″ 2.5K display with 350 nits of brightness and 100% sRGB. It is also equipped with a customizable RGB keyboard and a FullHD webcam. The IdeaPad is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of NVMe storage. For cloud gaming and eventually Steam on ChromeOS, this Chromebook should have zero issues offering up a premium gaming experience.

The Core i3 model of the IdeaPad originally went up for sale at the ridiculously low price of $399 at Walmart. Whether you’re looking to game or not, that was a killer price for a Chromebook with an impressive spec sheet. Since then, the price has bumped up to $429 and that’s still a very reasonable price for a powerful laptop no matter your use case. However, the Core i5 model is now available and it is currently on sale at Walmart and Amazon for only $589 which makes it the best value of the entire bunch for the time being. Here’s a look at what the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook has to offer.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook Specs

ChromeOS

Intel Core i5-1235U

Iris Xe graphics

8GB RAM

256GB NVMe storage

16″ 2.5K (2560×1600) IPS 350nits Anti-glare, 120Hz, 100% sRGB, TÜV Low Blue Light

4-Zone RGB Backlit keyboard

Aluminum top

FHD webcam with privacy shutter

2 x USB-C

2 x USB-A

MicroSD

Audio jack

Stereo speakers, 2W x4, optimized with Waves MaxxAudio

Wi-Fi 6/Bluetooth 5.1

You can find the Lenovo IdeaPad and all the purchasing options over on The Chrome Shop. At this price, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a device this powerful and unique. Whether for work or play, your money will be well spent when you pick up this Chromebook for under $600.