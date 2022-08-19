The Chrome Cast 188: Pixel Watch excitement and a Chromebook-powered golf simulator

This week on The Chrome Cast, we begin the show talking a bit about the coming Pixel Watch and how the features, look and feel of that watch could be a huge uptick for Wear OS as a whole. With Fitbit integration, a great look, and a focus on glanceable information, we all are excited to see this wearable show up at Google’s annual fall hardware event.

For the second half of the show, we focus in on a recent video we published this week: using a Chromebook to power a golf simulator bay. As you likely know by this point, we all love golf and getting to run the simulator software right from a Chromebook is an unexpected treat, proving that our favorite OS is continually becoming more capable by the day.

