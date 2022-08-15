Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro get massive discounts as the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro loom large

As we hit the midway point of August, Google’s fall hardware event is beginning to feel that much more tangible. While we don’t have an official date just yet, leaks point to October 6th as the pre-order date for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, giving us a clear indication that we should likely see Google’s latest hardware getting a full announcement and unveiling sometime within the first week of October. That means we’re just over 7 weeks away from getting a full look at what Google is ready to unveil.

We know the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be joined by the Pixel Watch at the event, but we also have reason to be a bit hopeful for perhaps a Pixel 7 Ultra and maybe a tease or first look at the folding Google Notepad as well. With all that hardware on the near horizon, it means it is time to start saying goodbye to last year’s models – at least from a retail standpoint.

Steep discounts on Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

In an unsurprising move, Google is looking to liquidate their stock of Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones both at the Google Store and at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy and Target as well. We’re looking at a $250 discount on the Pixel 6 Pro (all models) and a less-shocking $100 off the Pixel 6. That means you can grab the standard Pixel 6 Pro for only $649 (128GB) and the standard Pixel 6 for only $499 (128GB).

storage options and discounts for Pixel 6 Pro

Additionally, the higher-spec models of both phones retain the same discount, netting you the 256GB Pixel 6 Pro for $749 and the 512GB model for $849. With the Pixel 6, the only upgrade is the move to 256GB, so this new discount gets you that phone for $599. While still a good deal, I’d lean towards leveraging the $250 discount on the Pixel 6 Pro if you can make it work.

I’ve been pretty frank about my time with both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, noting that my early impressions of the Pixel 6 Pro were a bit skewed. After time with both phones, I’m firmly in the Pro camp and with the price drop to $649, I’d easily recommend this phone to just about anyone. The overall user experience has been so solid with the Pixel 6 Pro, and when you can get that sort of phone for this kind of money, it only makes sense to take advantage.

This latest promotion is appearing at the Google Store, Amazon, Best Buy and Target, but it looks like it will terminate on Monday, September 5th. That gives you a bit of time to consider it, but also means that there will be a lot of folks taking full advantage of this offer. Supplies are likely limited as we see the Cloudy White version is already relegated to a waitlist status on the Google Store for now. If you’re considering these phones, I’d wager you should act quickly before the color options begin to dwindle. At these prices, I don’t think Google is going to have a hard time moving some pretty significant inventory.

Newsletter Signup