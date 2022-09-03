The Chrome Cast 190: Pixel Watch prices, Pixel Notepad patents, and the Acer Spin 714

This week on The Chrome Cast, we begin the show by discussing the recent news that the Pixel Watch should retail for $399 with LTE on board. Without knowing how good the build quality will be or how intuitive and useful the software experience will be, it’s tough to decide whether or not $399 is a good price for the new watch from Google, but we all feel like there’s a good chance it will be.

We also discuss the recent patent published for the Pixel Notepad – Google’s long-rumored folding phone. While the patent doesn’t really tell us anything new, it solidifies the fact that the Pixel Notepad is on the way and gives us a bit of assurance in the earlier leaks and rumors regarding it’s size and form factor.

Finally, we discuss the excellent Acer Chromebook Spin 714 and how this Chromebook took the beloved Spin 713 formula and boldly changed things like the screen size and aspect ratio while at the same time adding more-premium pieces to craft a really fantastic Chromebook.

