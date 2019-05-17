The Chrome Cast 11: Chrome OS, Apps, and the Future of Computing

This week we’re in a post-Google I/O hangover, talking through a ton of news that has happened since the event and a few things that were pretty important that occurred after last week’s podcast at I/O. The big conversation continued to swirl around Hiroshi Lockheimer’s rather bullish outlook that Chrome OS is positioned as the future of computing in Google’s eyes. With this in mind, we talked at length about what that means both from an app perspective and the user’s perspective.

We also covered down on quite a few things that have shown up this past week including the death of Campfire (Windows dual-boot for Chrome OS), the new Intel Zombieload Attack, a somewhat-plausible Pixelbook 2 sighting, the impending arrival of two smaller Chrome OS tablets, and Sonos finally getting around to adding the Google Assistant to their already-fantastic speaker lineup.

