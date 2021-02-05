The Chrome Cast 98: New Chromebook hardware on the way & Stadia’s uncertain future

This week on The Chrome Cast, we’re diving into the tough news of the week regarding the shut down of Stadia’s in-house game studio. The move definitely comes with some indications about the future of Stadia and what the service could morph into over time, so it’s worth quite a bit of discussion on our part this week.
For the second half, we get into a few new devices that are on the horizon in the upcoming ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3000 and the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2. Both devices are intriguing in their own ways and we’re hopeful that both become available by the end of the month.
NOTABLE LINKS
