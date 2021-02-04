Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook2 shows up at Best Buy

Samsung threw us a bit of a curveball last month with the release of the oddly branded Galaxy Chromebook2. The “2” label denotes a sequel or a second generation. For a PC, that generally means an upgrade but the new Galaxy Chromebook takes a step back in certain areas. That said, we believe that this was a strategic move on Samsung’s part and it may be the key to this Galaxy Chromebook succeeding where its predecessor fell somewhat short.

Anyway, the proof is in the pudding and we’ll reserve our final verdict for when we get some actual hands-on time with the new Galaxy Chromebook2. If the signs are pointing in the right direction, that wait may be over relatively soon. Shortly after its debut, Samsung launched a landing page for the Galaxy Chromebook2 where interested parties can sign up to receive an alert when the device is available. There are even some promotional credits for shoppers who jump on the train early to purchase the Chromebook. Unfortunately, Samsung is still keeping the actual release date close to their chest and the only “official” word is some time in Q1.

Well, thank goodness for Best Buy. While I was perusing Chromebook deals today, I stumbled upon two listings for the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook2 on the retailer’s website. No, there isn’t an actual release date but historically, Best Buy doesn’t list products as “coming soon” if said product is still months out. Now, that’s no guarantee that the Galaxy Chromebook2 is going to drop in the next few days but outside of the rare slip-up, Best Buy’s listings generally put a device launch somewhere inside of a two-week window.

Whenever the new Galaxy arrives, it certainly appears that Samsung will be releasing it well before the end of Q1 and that’s very good news for consumers and Samsung alike. With a flood of 11th Gen Chromebooks headed our way later this summer, the Galaxy could offer up enough premium features to attract a large number of shoppers that want the flagship experience without the $1,000 price tag. You can find the Best Buy listing below for both the Core i3 and Celeron models. You can also head over to Samsung and sign up to be alerted when the new Galaxy Chromebook2 can be yours.

