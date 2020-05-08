The Chrome Cast 60: Thoughts on the Pixel Buds and new Chromebooks announced

This week on The Chrome Cast, we delve into what its been like using the Pixel Buds for a week. From the sound quality to the fit and finish, the Pixel Buds deliver a top-notch experience that is unmatched in the Android space in many ways. But there are some down sides as well, and we talk in detail about our collective time with the new earbuds.
We also take some time to talk about Chromebooks new and old, discussing the latest announcements from HP, the upcoming mid-range Lenovo Flex 5, and some fixes possibly on the way for the terrible battery life on the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook. It’s a packed show as always, so enjoy!
