The Chrome Cast 129: Google teases Pixel 6 even more as Lenovo unveils a new Duet

This week on The Chrome Cast, we discuss the new way that Google teased the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro with little warning in a new sizzle video on YouTube. The ad-like, 30-second video doesn’t give too much away that we didn’t already know, but it did give us the first official looks at the new Pixel phones in the hands of actual humans. Sure, the renders were shown off a bit as well, but it was cool to see the phones in real-world settings and in the possession of real people. We also discuss the new Material You treatment Google announced for many of its own in-house apps that will all culminate in the release of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro later in October, presumably.

The second half of the podcast is for all of you interested in Chrome OS tablets. With Lenovo’s recently-announced Duet 5, we’re seeing more detachable Chromebooks finally show up and we’re as curious as ever just what users actually do with these devices. From iPads in keyboard cases to mid-range Chromebook tablets to low end models, there’s still a desire for tablets, but what role do they ultimately play in a world with large-screen smartphones and thin/light laptops. If you are into tablets and detachables, this one’s for you!

