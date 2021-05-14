The Chrome Cast 112: Pixel 6 leaks and Q&A with EDU specialist John Sowash

This week’s episode of The Chrome Cast is about as straightforward as they come. Just last night, very convincing renders of the Pixel 6 showed up and as we tend to do, we prognosticated quite a bit about the legitimacy of those leaks, what they could mean, and when we might actually here something official from Google about the whole thing. In the second half of the podcast, we’re joined by John Sowash, an expert on all things EDU and Chromebook. He’s written a few articles here at Chrome Unboxed and this is his second time on the podcast. We had some user-submitted questions he is kind enough to weigh in on and our conversations was both fun and informative: hope you enjoy it!

