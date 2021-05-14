Teach with Chrome: A free online Chromebook course for Teachers

I have enjoyed participating in EDU week here at Chrome Unboxed! I firmly believe that ChromeOS and the web are the best platforms for teaching and learning. I share tips and strategies for teaching with Chromebooks over on my blog and podcast.

I have a special surprise to wrap up EDU week at Chrome Unboxed…

Grand Valley State University has graciously funded three of my online courses for classroom teachers. These self-paced online courses are 100% free for the first 75 teachers who sign up (links below)! This offer is open to any classroom teacher. Feel free to share this post with an educator and invite them to join me for some stress-free summer learning!

Teach with Chrome

Are you using Chromebooks to their full potential? Teach with Chrome will help you unlock the hidden potential of the Chromebooks in your classroom. You will learn “secret” Chromebook tips and implement incredibly simple strategies which will help you design better lessons and work more efficiently.

June 7th, 2021- July 12th, 2021 This is a self-paced online course

Register here!

Classroom Kickstart

Classroom Kickstart will review all of the NEW classroom features added to Google Classroom for the 2021-22 school year. Teachers will discover incredibly simple strategies which will improve daily instruction and classroom organization. This course is for everyone; beginners AND long-time classroom users.

June 23rd, 2021- July 28th, 2021 This is a self-paced online course

Register here!

Designed for Drive

Designed for Drive will introduce teachers to creative ways they can use the Google Drive family of applications to design fun and challenging learning activities for students of all ages.