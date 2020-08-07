The Chrome Cast 73: Google’s Pixel 4a reality and Chrome OS phone dreams

This week on The Chrome Cast, we reflect a bit on the early success of Google’s new Pixel 4a and what may come with the announced Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5. With Google now firmly planted in the mid-range phone space with no clear indication that a flagship device is coming anytime soon, I suppose it is time to get used to the idea of Pixel phones that have far more mass appeal and far less attraction for high-end phone lovers like myself.

That being said, there was a leak this week that outlined the possibility of a foldable Pixel phone that may come into reality next year. Armed with that news and the recent unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, we spend the second half of the podcast letting our minds wonder a bit about what that Google-made foldable could be and how a device like the Galaxy Fold could make for a very awesome device if and when the day ever comes that a foldable tablet/phone running Chrome OS does ever emerge.

Shop Best Chromebooks of 2020 So Far on Chrome Shop



Your Schedule

Sign Up For The Official Chrome Unboxed Newsletter Get Alerted About New Posts On

Notable Links