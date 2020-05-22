The Chrome Cast 62: Affordable Chrome OS hardware for the win

This week on The Chrome Cast, we spend a bit of time discussing an upcoming project from Chrome Unboxed (coming very soon) and then shift to talking through both the Lenovo Chromebook Duet and the upcoming, newly-shipping Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook. With Lenovo’s approach in the Chromebook space right now, we’re seeing great effort being put forth to build great devices while keeping prices low and it feels like this will be a winning formula. We have a Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook on the way already and we can’t wait to get started on the review.
Notable Links
- Hands-on with the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 [VIDEO]
- Looks like the Lenovo Chromebook Duet won’t get the display output fix we were hoping for
- Core i3 Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 available, ships next week
- It turns out the Lenovo Chromebook Duet is a lot more unique than we first thought
- Key feature missing in the Lenovo Chromebook Duet keeps it from being a true Chromebook replacement
Shop All The Latest Chromebook Deals