Core i3 Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 available, ships next week

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet is all the rage these days. If you’re lucky, you got your order in early and secured the snazzy Chrome OS tablet. If not, you may be waiting a bit longer to get your hands on one. However, the Duet isn’t the only Lenovo Chromebook we’re chomping at the bit to get our mitts on. Announced alongside the Duet tablet, the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 stands to take a huge bite out of the mid-range market with premium-esque specs and a sub-five hundred dollar price tag.

The official launch window for the Flex 5 is supposed to be June but we’ve seen multiple pre-order listings for the Comet Lake convertible over the past few weeks. Unfortunately, there haven’t been any updates on when it would actually ship but that just changed. Amazon has updated its listing for the Core i3 4GB/64GB Chromebook Flex 5 and says that it will arrive as early as Tuesday of next week if you order today. The Celeron model is still listed as unavailable although you can place a pre-order for it at BH Photo. Personally, I’d opt for the Core i3 model considering you get the extra horsepower and it’s only $30 more. You’re getting a lot of Chromebook for only $409 and that should make the Flex 5 a bit hit with buyers. We’ll be getting one in ASAP so we can bring you an unboxing and full review. Check out the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 at the Chrome Shop link below.

Lenovo Flex 5 on Chrome Shop

Thanks to eagle-eyed George E. for spotting this update.