The Chrome Cast 51: Android App overhaul on Chrome OS and Google Assistant reads the internet

This week on The Chrome Cast we discuss the state of Android Apps on Chrome OS and what ARCVM means for the future of the platform. Before we dig into that, we cover Google’s cancellation of the annual I/O conference and the effect that the Coronavirus is having on the tech industry in general.

After the break, we go into some great detail on a new Google Assistant feature that could drastically change the way we consume web content. The quietly announced update gives users the ability to have the Assistant read web pages from their mobile devices. We wrap up by discussing the imminent release of the highly-anticipated Pixel Buds and how upset Robby will be if they have lag issues. We hope you enjoy this week’s episode and don’t forget, you can still enter to win a Pixel 4 bundle or an ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 in our Run to 100K giveaway.

Notable Links