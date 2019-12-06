The Chrome Cast 39: So many Chromebooks are coming in 2020

This week on The Chrome Cast, we’re discussing the absolute tidal wave of Chromebooks coming our way in 2020. We fully expect to see a few of them at CES in January and a solid portion of the rest in the weeks to follow. With devices in the ‘Hatch’ and ‘Kukui’ families dominating the scene, we’re in for more new Chromebooks than we’ve ever seen prior.

We spend a bit of time discussing Qualcomm’s probable role in all this as well with the upcoming Snapdragon 7c looking quite likely for the future of Chrome OS. Though we’ve been tracking ‘Cheza’ as the first Snapdragon-powered Chromebook for almost 2 full years, it looks like that future will give way to the Snapdragon 7c and a baseboard only known right now as ‘Trogdor’.

Finally, we pay a bit of homage to Sundar Pichai’s promotion to CEO of Alphabet and how his presence at Google throughout the years is likely responsible for the growth and longevity of Chrome OS as a whole.

