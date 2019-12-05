At $399, this is 100% the Chromebook I would buy right now

There are many great Chromebooks out there and many more on the way, but the fact of the matter is this; when it is your turn to pull the trigger and send over your hard-earned cash to purchase a device, you aren’t concerned with things that were or things that will be. You are trying to decide what the best option at the time is. After all, you’ve likely waited and thought a bit about your purchase up to this point, so you’re ready to buy now.

Many others find themselves in a spot where there is a timeline involved in the purchase (like the gift-giving season we find ourselves in right now) and information about potential sales and probable new devices doesn’t really help. Whatever the reason, if your time to buy is right now and you need to make a decision, I’d love to offer up a candidate for your consideration.

The ASUS Chromebook Flip C434

The ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 has consistently been in the top 3 Chromebooks of 2019 for most users. The combination of size, build quality, looks, killer keyboard, minimal bezels and solid performance made it the Chromebook to beat all year long. At this point, regardless of price, it is still an easy-to-recommend device for anyone shopping in the upper price range of $500+.

The reason I say this is the Chromebook I’d buy right now is completely reliant on the price tag at the moment. For a limited time, you can get your hands on the Flip C434 over at Amazon for only $399. This device has routinely been on sale for $529 – $569, down a tad from the MSRP of the $599 it launched at, but it rarely falls to these kind of prices. When we start into the $400 territory, there is simply nothing that comes remotely close to the Flip C434 in terms of quality, speed, and user experience.

Sure, deep down I’m a huge fan of the Pixelbook and Pixelbook Go, but there’s no deal on the Pixelbook Go at the moment and no sign of any coming soon, so we’re talking $649 to get started. At that price, the Pixelbook Go simply isn’t $250 better than the ASUS Flip C434. Nevermind the fact that this deal brings a fantastic Chromebook down into a price range where a whole new set of buyers can consider it. I’d wager there are plenty of people looking for a $400 Chromebook and there’s simply nothing close to the Flip C434 in this price range.

The deal doesn’t have an expiry date, so you need to act fast if getting one of the best Chromebooks on the market for hundreds of dollars off sounds like something you want to take advantage of. One thing you need to know it the “coupon” only applies when you proceed to checkout. It is shown in the listing as a savings you can only see during the check out phase. See the images below:





Follow the link in the button below, add the item to your cart, and then proceed to checkout and you should see the same price shown in the photos above. It’s an odd way to publicize such a strong discount on a popular device, but it also makes it much harder to discern when this sale does disappear. I can’t stress it enough: if a $400 Chromebook is on your radar, this is the one to get and this deal won’t last long. Good luck!