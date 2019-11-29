The Chrome Cast 38: Stadia smooths out as holiday Chromebook deals abound

On this week’s episode of the podcast, we talk quite a bit about Stadia and how some of the early hiccups with the platform have now been smoothed out. From Buddy Passes rolling out to simple fixes in the input lag, we’ve all come around on the fledgling gaming service and can confidently see a bright future in store.
We also talk quite a bit about our ongoing promotion with online retial giant Rakuten, new Chromebook perks that include Disney+ free for three months, and the craziness surrounding the Pixel Slate’s latest price slash. Is Google just positioning it as a more competitive option or is it a full liquidation of the tablet? Hope you enjoy this week’s episode!
