Get 3 months of Disney+ for free and other deals on Google’s new Chromebook Perks page

Over the past week or so, Google has continued the evolution of the Switch to Chromebook website that now consists of a fully-overhauled introduction to Chromebooks, a ton of info about the benefits of Chrome OS and even a tool to help users make the switch. Additionally, there is a Chromebook selector tool that asks a few questions and tries to match you up with the best Chromebook to fit your needs.

The newest addition to this effort is not really a new page, but a fully revamped one. What used to be called the Chromebook Offers page is now called Perks, and the page looks fantastic. The aesthetic matches the new Switch to Chromebook site and simply presents the latest deals and offers for Chromebook users to take advantage of.

The newest addition to this page is the benefit of getting Disney+ free for three full months just for being a Chromebook user. Here’s the catch, though: this is only good for new Chromebook purchases. The offer is extended to new devices that haven’t been signed into before 11/25/19. The deal extends through 1/31/20, so you’ll have plenty of time post-holidays to claim it. We tried to snag the deal on a used Chromebook and it didn’t work. We then power washed it with no luck and proceeded to rewrite the disk image and still could not redeem the offer.

It seems Google has a way of identifying individual Chromebooks when they come online, so this really will only work for truly new devices. I’d even warn against expecting to be able to leverage this deal on a refurbished Chromebook or Chromebox, either. Whatever method Google is now using to determine the newness of a device, it is quite good at its job.

However, if you purchase a new Chromebook in the next two months, you should be able to take full advantage of this great deal and get a good taste of what it is like to have Disney+ and all the great content that comes along with it. Head over to the Chromebook Perks page to see if you are eligible and check out all the other great deals there as well.