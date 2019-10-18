The Chrome Cast 32: Let’s talk about our time at Google’s hardware event

We won’t beat around the bush on this one: this whole podcast is about the Google event and all the fun stuff we got to test and see while we were there. There’s just so much to talk about right now from the Pixelbook Go, Pixel 4 and 4 XL, Pixel Buds, new Nest Home Mini, and Nest Wifi that it simply took over the entire show this week.

This is the first time we’ve been dialed in for all the products on offer from Google, not just the Chrome OS stuff, so we have a ton to talk about from both a hardware and software perspective. Hope you enjoy it!

