Logitech quietly sneaks in rumored Chrome OS keyboard and mouse at Google event [VIDEO]

Back in July, it appeared that Logitech was throwing their hat into the Chrome OS ring with a new keyboard discovered by About Chromebooks. While the evidence was solid, months have passed and we have not seen the peripheral surface. That is, until today.

While getting some hands-on with the Pixelbook Go, we noticed a keyboard and mouse setup that was paired with the Go and a 4K external monitor. The combo was Logitech and the keyboard was laid out specifically for Chrome OS. At about the same time, an email came through from the Logitech newsroom that made the keyboard and mouse official.

The Logitech K580 Slim Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard and M355 Portable Wireless Mouse for ChromeOS were designed in partnership with Google to be used with Chrome OS and they feature the tiny USB Bluetooth dongle that has made Logitech products a favorite around the Chrome Unboxed office along with countless users across the globe.

The K580 keyboard features multi-pairing so that you can use it with your Chromebook and your tablet or mobile device at the same time. The Chrome OS key layout includes a Google Assistant key and the familiar top-row layout Chromebook users are accustomed to using. I had a chance to click around on the K580 and the typing experience was very impressive for a $50 keyboard.

At the top of the K580, you’ll find a nice, little cradle for your phone or tablet. I don’t use this feature personally but I know a lot of users are big fans of this popular design. Logitech says that the battery in the K580 can last up to 36 months on one charge thanks, in part, to the auto sleep feature. The K580 is available for pre-order from Logitech for $49.99 and is coming soon to the Google Store and other retailers.

Pre-Order Logitech K580 Chrome OS Keyboard

The Logitech M355 mouse features a slim, lightweight design that’s perfect for the user on the go. With the unified Bluetooth receiver, you can take the M355 everywhere you go and switch between devices with ease. The M355 battery will last up to 18 months and costs $29.99. Pre-order isn’t available yet but you can find the listing in the Google Store now.

Source: Logitech