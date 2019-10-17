Pixelbook Go: Pricing, specs, release date and where to buy

Google’s latest Chromebook is now official. The Pixelbook Go was annouced at Tuesday’s event in New York and despite the overwhelming number of leaks and lack of surprises, the latest #MadeByGoogle Chromebook has a certain appeal that’s difficult to put into words. Check out our hands-on for a closer look at the Pixelbook Go.

We’ll save our final verdict for our full review but if you’re ready to pull the trigger, pre-orders are available for the “Just Black” model from a number of retailers. According to the Google Store, the Go will ship on the 28th of October which is reflected on Amazon with a “release date” of the 27th. Best Buy, on the other hand, is showing an availability date of November 4th but that could change.

There will be eight models in all when the “Not Pink” model is made available. For now, you’ll have four variations of “Just Black” to choose from with a starting price of $649. For that price, you’ll get an Intel Core m3-8100Y processor, 8GB or RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage. The 13.3″ Full HD display is touch-enabled and the entire Chromebook is wrapped in a very tactile-friendly Magnesium alloy. You’ll get two USB-C ports, a 3.5mm audio jack but no MicroSD slot. Sorry, not my decision.

Moving up the ladder, Google is offering two Core i5 models of the Pixelbook Go. Both models come with 128GB of storage but users can choose between 8GB and 16GB of RAM. Prices for the Core i5 Go comes in at $849 and $999 respectively.

Now, on to the big boy. For $1399, you can get a 4K, UHD Pixelboo Go with a Core i7 processor, 16GB or RAM and 256GB of storage. I’m not sure how many users will really be looking for this one but it’s honestly a decent price for a #MadeByGoogle Chromebook with these internals. The better news is that, at these prices, holiday deals on the Pixelbook Go should ber very inticing. Until then, it will be interesting to see the public opinion of Google’s latest device. You can check out the pre-orders from Google, Amazon and Best Buy below.

Pre-Order The Pixelbook Go On Amazon Pre-Order The Pixelbook Go from Google Pre-Order The Pixelbook Go from Best Buy