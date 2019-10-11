The Chrome Cast 31: Google’s hardware event is still leaking

This week on The Chrome Cast, we’re talking about even more leaked items that have bubbled to the surface in the last week before Google’s big hardware event. Along with the Pixel 4, Pixelbook Go, Google Nest Home Mini, and Pixelbuds 2, we now have rumors floating around about a Pixel Watch and a 5G version of the newest Google-made phones.

Ultimately, its hard to know if those new leaks are actually factual at all, but we spend a bit of time talking through the ramifications of a new watch #madebyGoogle and whether or not a 5G phone even makes sense to buy at all at this particular stage in the game. We also chat about the recent info unveiled regarding the new Pixel Buds 2 and Hiroshi Lockheimer’s slightly-veiled tweet about some features we expect to see in them.

Finally, we talk about the beginnings of the hardware wave we’re expecting to see over the course of the next few months with Samsung and ASUS beginning to ship new Chromebooks while the ‘Hatch’ baseboard adds a few new entries to the Chromebook tracking list.

