Breaking: Feast your eyes on the Pixelbook Go [VIDEO]

We’ve been saying it for a few weeks now, but 9to5Google is just on a roll when it comes to leaks and exclusives surrounding the next #madebyGoogle hardware event slated for October 15th. While that is only 5 days away at this point, there’s definitely time for a few more leaks. This time, it is the Pixelbook Go getting the full leak treatment thanks to an outright hands-on with a prototype by Stephen Hall.

Confirming what we already knew about the Pixelbook Go, this video fills in a few of the other specifics like overall aesthetics, speaker placement, keyboard quality, speaker quality and trackpad quality. Overall, the new Pixelbook Go looks a bit like a Macbook Pro on the inside and if the speakers in this video make it to the final production device, they’ll likely be the best speakers on any Chromebook to date.

Not much was said about the screen, but from the looks of the video, it seems like a great panel. Colors, viewing angles and brightness all look great even on what is reported as the 1080p version of the device. As a reminder, the Pixelbook Go will come in a variety of internal layouts from a Core m3 to Core i7 with 8GB/16GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB/256GB of internal storage.

9to5Google goes on to report that the keyboard seems to keep the same stellar keyframe found in the Pixelbook, so that is a great relief. It is no secret that the Pixelbook is one of my favorite keyboards on any device so I’m extremely happy it has come along for the ride. Additionally, the one-finger lift and properly balanced hinge seem to be on board as well.

Overall I’m loving the look and aesthetics Google is bringing for this new Chromebook and, though it is simply a clamshell by design, it already looks like it belongs in the family of #madeByGoogle hardware. With playful colors like what we see in the video, I think we can put to rest the idea of this being a corporate-focused Chromebook, too. Instead, the ribbed bottom of the device and coated finish make it look distinct and approachable: perfect for the consumer market most of Google’s hardware is geared towards.



Enjoy the video and make sure you are subscribed to our newsletter, YouTube channel and all our social media channels (all down there in the footer) so you can be the first to hear our reactions to this new Google-made Chromebook in just a few short days from now!