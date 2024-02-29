Shopping for a Chromebook?

Chrome Unboxed recommends Best Buy

Shop Now

#BestBuyPartner

Comments currently disabled due to technical issues with Disqus

Chrome Unboxed - The Latest Chrome OS News

A Space for All Things Chrome, Google, and More!

Twitter · Instagram · YouTube
Facebook · Email · About

Privacy Policy

The Chrome Cast 256: the importance of a potential Galaxy Chromebook Plus

You are here: Home / Podcast / The Chrome Cast 256: the importance of a potential Galaxy Chromebook Plus

By Leave a Comment

The Chrome Cast Podcast Episode 256

This week on The Chrome Cast podcast, we’re diving deep into the potential of a new device from Samsung and why we think it’s the perfect time for a Galaxy Chromebook Plus. In case you’ve missed it, we’ve been reporting on the development of a new board in the repositories called “Xol” that we think could be a new Galaxy Chromebook Plus and so this took up much of our discussion this week but for good reason, it’s super exciting! We believe it’s time for Google and Samsung to work closely together to finally deliver the Galaxy Chromebook we all want!

As part of the discussion around Samsung and Xol, we also chatted about a crazy discount on the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 that has dropped the price of that device to $299 and how wild Chromebook deals like this affect the market. As always, we get a little off the rails talking about EV chargers and Gemini, too, but we tried our best to keep things focused. Hope you enjoy listening, cheers!

advertisement

SHOW LINKS

About Joe Humphrey

Joe has been a part of Chrome Unboxed since 2016 when he started helping Robby produce YouTube videos. Although normally behind the scenes, Joe has spent countless hours editing reviews and unboxings of many, many Chromebooks. Now a Partner in Unboxed Media, Joe is constantly thinking strategically about the Chromebook industry and how Chrome Unboxed can continue to innovate in the space.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply