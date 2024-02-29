The Chrome Cast 256: the importance of a potential Galaxy Chromebook Plus

This week on The Chrome Cast podcast, we’re diving deep into the potential of a new device from Samsung and why we think it’s the perfect time for a Galaxy Chromebook Plus. In case you’ve missed it, we’ve been reporting on the development of a new board in the repositories called “Xol” that we think could be a new Galaxy Chromebook Plus and so this took up much of our discussion this week but for good reason, it’s super exciting! We believe it’s time for Google and Samsung to work closely together to finally deliver the Galaxy Chromebook we all want!

As part of the discussion around Samsung and Xol, we also chatted about a crazy discount on the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 that has dropped the price of that device to $299 and how wild Chromebook deals like this affect the market. As always, we get a little off the rails talking about EV chargers and Gemini, too, but we tried our best to keep things focused. Hope you enjoy listening, cheers!

