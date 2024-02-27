The deal sweetens on the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2, now $400 off

It was just under a week ago that the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 saw its largest price decrease down to only $349. Now, as we enter the final days of February and into the early parts of March, Best Buy has dropped the price of this attractive device once again, taking a full $400 off it’s normal $699 MSRP. That means you can snag this solid Chromebook with some really high-end hardware for just $299 right now!

As I’ve said in previous deal posts about this Chromebook, I was hard on it when it launched. And I stand by each and every one of my assertions from 3 years ago. The Galaxy Chromebook 2 was a confusing mess of great additions, questionable removals, and an asking price that never made any sense in light of all of those things. With what should have been a triumphant follow-up to one of the coolest Chromebooks ever built in the original Galaxy Chromebook, Samsung really messed up the launch and execution of the Galaxy Chromebook 2.

But price makes a huge difference in these matters, and with a $400 discount looming, it greatly shifts the perspective I once had on this device. Now, instead of comparing it to the nicest Chromebook hardware on the market in that upper $699 range, we’re looking at this through the lens of affordable Chromebooks: and there, it has no real equals.

For $299, you won’t find a QLED screen like this one. Period. And you definitely won’t find a device that looks this good for this sort of money, either. Add in a convertible form factor, good keyboard, solid speakers, and speedy internals (10th-gen Core i3, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage) and you have a device that honestly shouldn’t be this cheap.

And I don’t think it will last unless this is a clearance move from Best Buy. It isn’t marked that way at the moment, but it sure feels like they are getting these Chromebooks off the shelves. But if you act fast, it doesn’t matter either way, does it? When you can get this sort of premium experience at this sort of price, you go for it. If you are in the market for a great Chromebook (that gets updates until June 2030), this one is hard to beat.

