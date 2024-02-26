Next Level Gaming

Save big on Turtle Beach gaming accessories

Shop Now

#BestBuyPartner

Comments currently disabled due to technical issues with Disqus

Chrome Unboxed - The Latest Chrome OS News

A Space for All Things Chrome, Google, and More!

Twitter · Instagram · YouTube
Facebook · Email · About

Privacy Policy

My favorite Chromebook Plus model hits a new all-time low price

You are here: Home / Deals / My favorite Chromebook Plus model hits a new all-time low price

By Leave a Comment

We shared out the best Chromebook deals available to start the week earlier today, but now it is time to take a closer look at one of these deals for all those that don’t make a habit out of visiting our regularly-updated daily deals post. Before we get into this one, you should 100% bookmark that page and check it out pretty often. I keep the best Chromebook deals updated and linked there if you or someone you know needs to get a Chromebook and land a great deal.

Anyway, the device we’re talking about today is without doubt my favorite of the newer Chromebook Plus models, and up until lately, it was rarely on sale. And I figured that was likely on purpose and that Lenovo simply knew what it had in the excellent Slim 3i Chromebook Plus and reasoned that full price or a slight discount was all that they were willing to offer.

advertisement

Of late, however, that price has been seeing a few solid dips. Just last week, it went down to a tempting $374.99, and then Lenovo further sweetened the deal by dropping the asking price down to $349.99. This morning as I checked in again, I assumed this deal might be done for a bit, and to my surprise it was actually extended and dropped even further. Right now, you can get the Slim 3i Chromebook Plus for just $339.99, a price this device has previously never dipped down to.

advertisement

I feel like I shouldn’t have to keep singing the praises of this Chromebook, but I also know that it isn’t on a store shelf for you to see, either. So, I’ll continue to remind everyone that the Slim 3i feels like a far more expensive Chromebook in use than the price tag would indicate. The firm chassis (super-rigid), the punchy, colorful touchscreen, the amazing keyboard, and snappy internals all combine to make for a Chromebook Plus experience that is just a bit better than everything else out there. If you don’t need a convertible or a huge screen, this is without doubt the Chromebook to buy.

Buy the Lenovo Slim 3i Chromebook Plus at Lenovo

And at this price, I’d double down on that statement. I can’t imagine another Chromebook I’d recommend at a sub-$350 price point right now. Even at MSRP, I’m always confident that those who pick up the Slim 3i will be completely satisfied with their purchase. At $339.99, you will be flat-out elated by this thing. Don’t wait any longer if you are in the market, because I have no idea if this deal will make it until tomorrow. It’s that good.

advertisement

Newsletter Signup

About Robby Payne

As the founder of Chrome Unboxed, Robby has been reviewing Chromebooks for over a decade. His passion for ChromeOS and the devices it runs on drives his relentless pursuit to find the best Chromebooks, best services, and best tips for those looking to adopt ChromeOS and those who've already made the switch.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply