My favorite Chromebook Plus model hits a new all-time low price

We shared out the best Chromebook deals available to start the week earlier today, but now it is time to take a closer look at one of these deals for all those that don’t make a habit out of visiting our regularly-updated daily deals post. Before we get into this one, you should 100% bookmark that page and check it out pretty often. I keep the best Chromebook deals updated and linked there if you or someone you know needs to get a Chromebook and land a great deal.

Anyway, the device we’re talking about today is without doubt my favorite of the newer Chromebook Plus models, and up until lately, it was rarely on sale. And I figured that was likely on purpose and that Lenovo simply knew what it had in the excellent Slim 3i Chromebook Plus and reasoned that full price or a slight discount was all that they were willing to offer.

Of late, however, that price has been seeing a few solid dips. Just last week, it went down to a tempting $374.99, and then Lenovo further sweetened the deal by dropping the asking price down to $349.99. This morning as I checked in again, I assumed this deal might be done for a bit, and to my surprise it was actually extended and dropped even further. Right now, you can get the Slim 3i Chromebook Plus for just $339.99, a price this device has previously never dipped down to.

I feel like I shouldn’t have to keep singing the praises of this Chromebook, but I also know that it isn’t on a store shelf for you to see, either. So, I’ll continue to remind everyone that the Slim 3i feels like a far more expensive Chromebook in use than the price tag would indicate. The firm chassis (super-rigid), the punchy, colorful touchscreen, the amazing keyboard, and snappy internals all combine to make for a Chromebook Plus experience that is just a bit better than everything else out there. If you don’t need a convertible or a huge screen, this is without doubt the Chromebook to buy.

And at this price, I’d double down on that statement. I can’t imagine another Chromebook I’d recommend at a sub-$350 price point right now. Even at MSRP, I’m always confident that those who pick up the Slim 3i will be completely satisfied with their purchase. At $339.99, you will be flat-out elated by this thing. Don’t wait any longer if you are in the market, because I have no idea if this deal will make it until tomorrow. It’s that good.

