The Chrome Cast 247: The Chromebook Plus naming conundrum

This week on The Chrome Cast, our discussion is largely dominated by the naming mess that Chromebook Plus is facing right now. Sure, there are 8 “new” Chromebook Plus devices that were launched with the announcement, but as of mid-October, a bunch of other existing device also got the full Chromebook Plus upgrade.

The issue? If you don’t know better and walk into a store or are browsing online, looking for Chromebook Plus (as the marketing is pushing consumers to do), you may pass on many fantastic devices that are Chromebook Plus through-and-through, but don’t have anything in the listing to tell you that is the case.

Think of the Acer Chromebook 516 GE, a device I’ve lauded for nearly a year at this point as one of my favorite devices. As I type this right now on that exact device, it kills me to think consumers may walk right by it simply because there’s no label that tells them this is a Chromebook Plus. The fix would be a simple name change and inclusion for devices like this in any and all Chromebook Plus marketing, but I don’t know if or when we’ll get there.

