The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 drops to its lowest-ever price once again

Not to be outdone by all the fuss over Chromebook Plus, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 has once again dropped to its lowest-ever price of just $329, down a full $170 once again from its MSRP. We saw a deal like this just about a month ago, and from what we could tell at that point from the response to that deal, this Chromebook has lost absolutely none of its consumer appeal.

And that’s for good reason. To write this post, I pulled out our Duet 5 to see just how it gets along these days actually doing some work from it. And not surprisingly, it is still quite awesome to use. An hour at the desk obviously isn’t enough to really evaluate a device, but the clicky keyboard, gorgeous OLED screen and reasonable speed are all apparent as I dive into my standard morning routines.

The truth is, I don’t expect the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 in this tablet to perform on the level I am used to from devices with 12th or 13th-gen Intel processors inside. There’s no comparison, there. However, I’m still able to get everything done I need to, and I also get the benefit of doing so from a device I’ll be able to yank the keyboard off of and use for podcasting later today.

And that’s the magic of the Duet 5. It really does both desktop and tablet stuff really well, and that’s a tough line to toe for any device that attempts it. With ChromeOS under the hood, you have a working and productive desktop when you need it and a solid tablet experience when you want it. Though users like myself would love a bit more oomph under the hood, I have to say that every time I return to the Duet 5, I remember why I loved it so much during my review and why I think it’s a great fit for a lot of potential ChromeOS users out there.

Best Buy has dropped the price to this point before, but it generally doesn’t last long. It’s unclear if this is part of their 3-day sale or not, but that runs through Sunday night. It’s likely you’ll have until then to get your hands on this versatile Chromebook tablet, but I can’t be 100% certain of that. When it is discounted this deeply, a few days is normally how long it lasts. So don’t miss it and – if you get one – enjoy this device that is hands-down one of the most fun Chromebooks you can buy. Also, I put in the link for the Duet 5 at Lenovo’s website as well since they generally match Best Buy’s price. As I’m publishing, that isn’t the case, but feel free to check on it if you’d rather buy direct from the manufacturer.

