The Acer Spin 714 is $130 off and Chromebook Plus through-and-through

I won’t go on a diatribe about Chromebook Plus branding right now (I did that already today), but it’s a real shame that devices as fantastic as the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 aren’t publicly labeled as Chromebook Plus right now. Sure, devices like this one will never get the new logo on the lid, but this awesome Chromebook meets (and exceeds) the Chromebook Plus requirements, has the Chromebook Plus software upgrade, and will track alongside the branded Chromebook Plus models as long as it gets updates.

And right now, as all the new, branded Chromebook Plus models have returned to full MSRP, excellent Chromebooks like the Acer Spin 714 are still available at big discounts. Though the buzz around Chromebook Plus may have you only looking for those models with “Plus” in the name, make no mistake: the existing Chromebooks that have been upgraded to Chromebook Plus are just as excellent to use.

And that goes double for the Acer Chromebook Spin 714, a device I thoroughly enjoyed while I was using it during my review process. It comes equipped with so many pieces that make up a fantastic Chromebook, and at $130 off right now, you can get one of the best Chromebooks on the market for just $569.99. While this isn’t for those looking for the cheapest device currently available, it is a wonderful deal on a Chromebook that delivers on all sorts of premium additions.

As a quick recap, the Acer Spin 714 comes equipped with solid, aluminum chassis, a 14-inch 16:10 1920×1200 screen (that gets near 400 nits of brightness), a 1080p webcam, backlit keyboard, Gorilla Glass trackpad, upward-firing speakers, a 13th-gen Intel Core i5-1335U, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of NVMe storage. With a convertible design, USI pen support, and MIL-STD 810H ruggedness, there’s so much to love in this well-outfitted Chromebook.

Again, the Spin 714 is certified Chromebook Plus as well, so you’ll get the enhanced wallpapers, screensavers, and on-device camera features that exist now, along with the upcoming generative AI updates coming to Chromebook Plus in the coming weeks. For $569.99, you’ll have a tough time finding a laptop that gives you all this, and it only furthers my point that these devices need “Plus” added to the listings, landing pages, and product descriptions right away. They are too good to be missed.

