The Chrome Cast 245: A big giveaway and the final Chromebook Plus unboxing

This week on The Chrome Cast, we begin by talking about our latest giveaway: 3 Lenovo Chromebook Slim 3i Chromebooks! While these devices don’t have Chromebook Plus on the lid, they are Chromebook Plus through-and-through. As my favorite Chromebook Plus model thus far (and the first I plan to review), I’m beyond excited to be able to give away three of these excellent Chromebooks courtesy of Lenovo.

From there, we move on to talk about the fact that there are no real differences in devices like the Slim 3i and the Chromebook Plus Slim 3i: it’s just a new branding on the lid. And after we get through some discussion on the state of Chromebook Plus right now and the situation with the ChromeOS 118 update, we move on to examining the latest Chromebook Plus model to arrive at the office – the Acer Chromebook Plus 514 – and the fact that we now have all of the new Chromebook Plus devices in the office to begin weeks worth of reviews.

