It looks like nearly all Chromebooks are finally on ChromeOS 118

Just a few days ago, we discussed the fact that ChromeOS 118 had rolled out, but was still missing on a collection of devices across the board. While it’s not too odd to see device families left out of updates for an extended period, this was a bit different. There were multiple devices, new and old, that had different processors inside and were based on different development boards. It was odd.

But, as of this morning, it looks like just about everyone that is supposed to be on ChromeOS 118 is now there, including all of the new Chromebook Plus models. To be fair, those devices were really the most important for this update and they are all set at this point, including existing devices that are getting the Chromebook Plus upgrade.

Chromebooks still left out

Those still left out of the ChromeOS 118 party are the Lenovo Duet 3, HP Dragonfly Pro, HP Elite Dragonfly, Acer Chromebook Spin 714 (12th and 13th-gen), and the now-mysterious Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 that is still stuck on ChromeOS 116 for some unknown reason. We’ve reached out to Lenovo on that last one and will update as we find out more.

Though we’d love to see all these Chromebooks on 118 at this point, at least those left off (minus the Duet 3 and 5 anomaly) share the same basic baseboard and are in the same family of devices. There are plenty of other 12th-gen Intel-powered devices that have been updated already, so we’re unsure what is going on with this handful of Chromebooks at this point. Hopefully the update hits sooner than later and we’ll all be together on ChromeOS 118 for at least a bit before ChromeOS 119 rolls out in November.

